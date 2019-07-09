'Hello:' Stranger Randomly Stabs Whole Foods Shopper as She Packs Up Groceries in Brooklyn, Police Say - NBC New York
'Hello:' Stranger Randomly Stabs Whole Foods Shopper as She Packs Up Groceries in Brooklyn, Police Say

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A woman was stabbed as she loaded groceries into her vehicle following a trip to a Whole Foods in Brooklyn Monday night, authorities say

    • Cops say the attack appears unprovoked; she was knifed in the left hand by a stranger who merely said, "Hello"

    • Authorities say a good Samaritan held the suspect at the scene until police arrived; the victim is expected to be OK

    A woman loading groceries into her car after a shopping trip at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn was stabbed by a stranger who merely said, "Hello," before the apparently unprovoked attack, authorities say. 

    The victim was loading up her car after shopping at the Third Street supermarket in Gowanus before 10 p.m. Monday when cops say a man stabbed her in her left hand. A good Samaritan held the suspect until police arrived, authorities say. 

    The woman is expected to be OK. The investigation is ongoing. 

