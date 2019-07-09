What to Know A woman was stabbed as she loaded groceries into her vehicle following a trip to a Whole Foods in Brooklyn Monday night, authorities say

A woman loading groceries into her car after a shopping trip at a Whole Foods in Brooklyn was stabbed by a stranger who merely said, "Hello," before the apparently unprovoked attack, authorities say.

The victim was loading up her car after shopping at the Third Street supermarket in Gowanus before 10 p.m. Monday when cops say a man stabbed her in her left hand. A good Samaritan held the suspect until police arrived, authorities say.

The woman is expected to be OK. The investigation is ongoing.