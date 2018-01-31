Lately there's been a craze to eat raw, instead of cooked, fruits and vegetables...but experts say cooking is better in some cases. KPRC's Haley Hernandez reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

The East Coast’s very first Whole Foods Market lower cost alternative, 365, opens in Brooklyn Wednesday.

365 Fort Greene opens its doors near the Barclays Center and it will take up 30,000 square feet, according to delish.com. Whole Food's 365 first opened in Southern California in 2016 and have opened five more locations in California, Ohio, Oregon and Texas since then.

The store planned to kick things off with “snacks, swag and surprises” at 8 a.m. before officially opening its doors to shoppers at 9 a.m.

At the Fort Greene location will be a Next Level Burger, which serves 100 percent plant-based burgers, delish.com reports.

The location is at 292 Ashland Place.