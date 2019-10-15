Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Whole Foods Parking Lot on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Whole Foods Parking Lot on Long Island: Police

It happened at the supermarket on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove; cops say the man asked her for directions, then pointed a gun at her

Published 19 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A 23-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint as she sat in a Whole Foods parking lot late Monday, authorities say

    It happened at the supermarket on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove; cops say the man asked her for directions, then pointed a gun at her

    • No injuries were reported; anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

    A 23-year-old Long Island woman was carjacked at gunpoint by a man who asked her for directions in a Whole Foods parking lot late Monday, authorities say. 

    The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a 2008 Chrysler Seebring parked in the lot of the supermarket on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove shortly before 11 p.m. when the man walked up to her car, according to police. 

    He asked for directions, then pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the vehicle. She did -- and the man got into the driver's seat and drove off. 

    The woman wasn't physically hurt. The suspect and vehicle remain at large. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

