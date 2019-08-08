Was the St. Bernard rescued from a pool in New Jersey lost or did she just want to go for a swim?

Franklin Township police received a call on Wednesday about the dog from a homeowner who said there was a pup in their pool on Appleman Road. The wet dog was chest-deep in the pool's water when officers arrived.

"St. Bernard’s are known as rescue dogs," police said in their Facebook post, but the female dog was the one who needed rescuing this time.

Rescuers said have no idea how it got there and the canine's microchip had no information registered on it.

3 Don'ts for Pet Owners This Summer

Denisse Cobian Tobler from Michelson Found Animals shares the top three things that pet owners should not do this summer. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

Police asked anyone with information about the dog's owner to contact the shelter.

Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 that helps find loving homes for animals in need.