Mailman Finds Wife in 80s Dead in Yard, Man Dead Near Bushes

An investigation is underway after an elderly husband and wife were found dead at a property in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania.

Police with guns drawn surrounded homes and businesses on Tuesday along a busy Whitemarsh Township thoroughfare after the bodies of an elderly husband and wife were found on a property.

Sources said a mail carrier discovered the bodies at 540 Bethlehem Pike near Mathers Lane around 11 a.m.

A woman, who sources say was in her 80s, was found face down on the ground in a side yard while her husband was found dead near the bushes of the property. Police say the woman was partially undressed.

Sources described the crime scene as bloody though police have not revealed how the couple died.

"Something went terrible wrong. That's shocking," Ian Cyrus, who works near the property, told NBC10. "I mean, I've been working here for about three years around the corner."

Police used cars and trees as cover as they waited for the county SWAT team to arrive. All available officers were also dispatched to the scene.

A nearby day care was locked down until around 1:15 p.m. The Colonial School District also was keeping students indoors as the police investigation continued.

"It was a little nerve-racking but fortunately the kids are okay," Demian Mason, a parent of one of the children, told NBC10.

As a result of the police response, several nearby roads were closed. The Pennsylvania Turnpike, which runs perpendicular to the scene, remained open.

Police determined there was no active threat and lifted lockdowns in the area though traffic remained cut off, altering evening commutes and school bus routes as investigators stayed at the scene.

Police have not released the victims' identities. Neighbors described them as long-time members of the community who were quiet, friendly and always returned a smile and wave.

"Soft spoken, older couple," Michael Skalecki said. "Seemed pleasant."