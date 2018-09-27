Touting the title of best coffee city in America, New York couldn't be a better place to celebrate National Coffee Day. Here are businesses offering discounts for java on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Intelligentsia Coffee offers a free cold coffee or tea with purchase of a 16-oz. reusable coffee cup at all their NYC locations.

The Coffee Counter at Nickel & Diner is offering guests buy-one, get-one cold-brew soft serve ice-cream. The SoHo standalone coffee bar features some epic coffee creations as well, like a cold brew milkshake with coconut milk ice cream.

Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur at The Flower Shop will be offering reduced-price coffee-cocktails at their LES location at 5p.m. on Saturday. Mr Black will be offering $8 Espresso Martinis and $8 "Cold Fashioneds" made with Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur.

Birch Coffee entices people to pay what they please at their 10 locations across the city. By offering a pay-as-you-please incentive, Birch hopes customers will foster a stronger appreciation for the people involved in the process of getting coffee from the farm to the cup.

Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate with buy one hot coffee, get a second one free.

Krispy Kreme will offer a complimentary coffee of any size just for walking in. The chain is also celebrating with special coffee-flavored doughnuts available for one week only, and doughnut-flavored coffee—a permanent new addition to the menu.

Barnes and Noble will offer a free cup of coffee at their three NYC locations.

Bruegger’s is offering a free coffee with any purchase, now through Saturday.