For the candidates who squeaked into tonight's debate, like NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, the event is not something they can afford to squander. NBC 4 New York's Melissa Russo reports from Miami.

For the first time, viewers will get an in-depth look at 20 of the 24 Democratic hopefuls that will look to challenge President Trump in the 2020 election, all on a national stage.





All across New York City, there will be opportunities to converge to a number of different bars for watch parties to react (and drink) to the two-night debate, airing June 26-27 on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. The debate begins at 9:00 p.m. each night.

Here are some of the watering holes to visit for the upcoming debates.

June 26

MIST Harlem

46 W 116th St., Manhattan

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Join one of Manhattan’s several Democratic clubs to watch on three huge screens with $5 Happy Hour and $10 menu specials. Democratic National Committee Co-Vice Chair and State Assemblyman Michael Blake will be in attendance and making remarks. Free registration here.





Warren 77

77 Warren St., Manhattan

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.





This TriBeCa bar will see a lot of supporters for Senator Elizabeth Warren, fittingly. Warren is one of the top candidates to watch for in night one. It’s free to attend, but register here.





The Craic

488 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn

7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.





This watch party will mainly be rooting for Tulsi Gabbard, a Hawaii Congresswoman who is looking to keep her name in the mix. Sticking with a Hawaiian theme, there will be leis, special drinks and ukuleles inside the venue. Free registration here.





Q.E.D.

27-16 23rd Ave. Queens

8:30 p.m.





If you’re looking for an amusing take on the debate, look to a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” style party featuring Frank Conniff, as well as comedian Christian Finnegan. There will be comedic commentary during the debate, as they dish out their takes on what the candidates say throughout the night. Tickets are $10, register here.

June 27





I1 Caffe Latte 2

458 W 145th St., Manhattan

8:00 p.m.





This Hamilton Heights spot will be cheering on Bernie Sanders, one of the top candidates to look for in night two. RSVP here, but be sure to arrive and order early before the kitchen closes.





Circa Brewing Company

141 Lawrence St., Brooklyn

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.





If you enjoy the event at MIST Harlem on night one, swing by this Brooklyn joint for the sister event on night two. The venue offers drink specials, wood-fired pizza, and more. Free registration here.





Gebhard’s Beer Culture

228 W 72nd St., Manhattan

8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The NYC Neoliberal project will be hosting a watch party of their own at Gebhard’s, which includes games and prizes throughout the night and more. It’s free to attend, register here.