NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: A man rests along the Coney Island boardwalk on a hot afternoon, August 29, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York City area is under a heat advisory through Wednesday night, with humid temperatures soaring into the mid 90s during the day. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

If you're looking place to go cool off in New York City as the powerful heat wave moves in, the city has set up cooling centers for those who are most at-risk during the punishing temperatures.

The heat hit the city Tuesday, with temperatures already in the 90s. After some isolated storms on Wednesday, the city is looking at an official heat wave to last from Friday until at least Sunday.

While the thermometer will be painful enough to look at with the mercury hitting the upper 90s, it will feel even hotter thanks to the humidity. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees, according to Storm Team 4.

To help New Yorkers beat the heat, the city has set up cooling centers in all five boroughs starting July 17 and staying open until July 21. Places like libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities all can be used as potential cooling centers. To find the cooling center nearest you, including wheelchair accessible locations, call 311 or visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at NYC.gov/beattheheat beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday for all cooling center locations across the city.

Older residents as well as young children are most at risk during heat waves, as well as those with medical conditions, on medication, drug or alcohol problems or are obese.

No matter how old you are or what condition you are in, it is important to take necessary precuations when the weather reaches such extreme tempertures. Get plenty of rest, drink water (every 15 minutes is advised, even if you are not thirsty), avoid drinks containing alcohol and caffeine, and find shade if you are outside. If you are working outside, do the most strenuous activity during the coolest part of the day, typically between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Those with pets should remember to give them plenty of shade and water as well, and never leave them in a car.

If you or someone you know is possibly experiencing heat stroke or a heat-related illness, call 911. Hot dry skin, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, confusion, disorientation, dizziness, nausea and vomiting are all symptoms of heat illnesses.