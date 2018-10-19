Where to Compete in a Pumpkin Carving Competition in NYC

Halloween is approaching and that means pumpkin carving contests are in full swing.

These events in the city will bring out your most competitive edge, so sharpen the knives — pumpkin carving season is on.

Monarch Rooftop's Pumpkin Carving Contest

Don your spookiest costume and head over to the Monarch Rooftop Lounge's pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 28.

The event is open to all ages and will also feature fall activities such as bobbing for apples, guessing games and prize raffles.

There will be pumpkins for purchase: $20 for large, adult pumpkins and $10 for the tots. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. RSVP here beforehand.

Washington Market Park's 4th Annual Contest

Head over to Washington Market Park on Oct. 27 with your carved pumpkin to enter the competition. Pumpkins will be judged across five categories: cutest, scariest, funniest, most creative and most realistic.

Judging will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the winners will be announced half an hour afterwards.

Central Park Flotilla

Competitions not your thing? Central Park features a pumpkin carving contest-free. Bring your already-carved pumpkin to the park on Oct. 28 and watch them float down the Harlem Meer at dusk.

The pumpkin drop-off starts at 4 p.m. along with pumpkin carving, crafts, and spooky stories. At 6 p.m. there will be a costume parade and at 6:30 p.m. the pumpkins will float down the river for a very spooky sight.