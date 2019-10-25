Where to Access Polling Sites For Early Voting Across NYC

With Election Day just around the corner on November 5, New York City's early voting sites are set to open on Saturday, October 26, for the first time ever.

Early voting is happening for the first time in the state, and advocates hope it'll expand access to the polls. Lawmakers allowed New York voters to cast a ballot in person up to 10 days before an election starting this year.

There are a slew of locations (61, to be exact) across the city that will be accepting early ballots. Both Manhattan and Staten Island have nine sites, along with 11 in the Bronx, 18 in Brooklyn and 14 in Queens.

Most of the ballot spots are located in neighborhood schools, community centers and churches. To see a full list of places to cast your vote, click here.

To search for the nearest location to you, click here.

Locations will be open from 10 a.m. for 4 p.m. both weekends, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday. There will be extended hours on Friday, with locations operating from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voting locations will be open until Sunday, November 3.