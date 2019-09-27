Coffee is a classic way to start your mornings. There’s nothing like a hot fresh cup of joe to keep us going -- but java doesn't have to be strictly an AM jolt.

In honor of National Coffee Day this Sunday, here are some places in New York City to celebrate this weekend with a unique spin - from cocktails to ice cream and even donuts.

Bonsai Kakigori | Espresso Peanut ($5 Small & $13 Large)

Inspired by a traditional Japanese dessert called Kakigori, this unique shaved ice contains homemade peanut milk, a light espresso whip cream that's topped with a peanut coffee crunch for that added bonus.

(Pictured Above)

Caffe Panna | Affogato Sundae ($8 Small & $10 Large)

A classic Italian treat, Caffe Panna offers three classic affogatos that include the classico, chocolate, and coffee, along with daily affogato sundaes with special toppings, drizzle, espresso and panna. Above is their cinnamon sour cherry affogato sundae with candied pecans and coffee panna. Check for daily flavors!

(Photo Provided By Liz Clayman)

Morgenstern's Ice Cream | Vietnamese Coffee Ice Cream & Cake ($4.50 Starting)

Looking for a coffee flavored creamy ice cream with high quality ingredients that include pipe and tabor coffee and condensed milk? This Vietnamese coffee ice cream is for you! Want just more than a cup or cone? They offer it as an ice cream cake, as well.

(Photo Provided By Pete Deevakul)

Doughnut Plant | Coffee Cake Doughnut ($3.95)

Doughnut Plant serves the classic duo in doughnut form with their house made coffee mixed within their marscapone glaze and dough, and is topped with coffee crumbs!

They're also offering a special deal for National Coffee Day: With a purchase of one coffee beverage including drip, espresso based drinks, and cold brew, they'll be giving away one mini coffee cake doughnut, while supplies last!

The Chocolate Room | Cafe Torino ($5.50)

With the classic combination of chocolate and coffee, The Chocolate Room offer's their Cafe Torino made with luscious melted 60% Belgian chocolate, a shot of Iris espresso from Brooklyn Roasting Co, topped with a light foam. This drink is sure to put you in your happy place.

Want a more traditional drink with a unique edge and fresh ingredients? These fan favorite coffee drinks will sure to have you come back for more!

Kolkata Chai Co. | Cardamom Coffee ($4.25)

There's a new coffee shop on the block and Kolkata Chai Co. is making their mark with authentic South Asian style coffee drinks starting with their cardamom coffee. A nutty blend of South American and Ethiopian filter coffee that features their housemade cardamom syrup!

(Photo Provided By Tahmid Chowdhury)

Bibble & Sip. | Lavender Latte ($4.50) & Black Float ($5.00)

This Instagramable worthy cafe offers their most popular drink to all commuters around. Their lavender latte is your traditional espresso and milk based drink with homemade lavender syrup. This drink is a great balance of flavors.

If you're more the cold brew type, they also offer their version of a cold brew float. It's their house made cold brew with a sweet and salted vanilla whipped cream that is light as a cloud.

Boba Guys | Dirty Horchata ($5.50)

Love boba? Love coffee? Try the Boba Guys' Dirty Horchata drink inspired by the classic Mexican cinnamon-rice milk drink that includes a double shot of their own custom house blend of parlor coffee espresso on top with chewy boba on the bottom. The best of both worlds!

If you’re looking for cocktails, here are some of our picks of hot spots that’ll be sure to have you celebrating all weekend.

(Photo Provided By Boba Guys)

Beauty & Essex | Mai Tai Cafe ($17)

A cocktail mixed with Manifest, Cazadores Reposado tequila, coffee syrup, orgeat, and lemon for that fruity and light drink.

The Campbell | Cold Brew Martini ($18)

Imagine if your Starbucks vanilla latte if it went to a party with this cocktail that has Tito's Vodka, Borghetti Caffee, Vanilla Syrup and Aficionado Cold Brew.

Ebb’s Coastal Kitchen & 100 Ocean | The Buzzy ($14)

A cocktail that is the essence of warm and cozy that has the spice and everything nice, try this fall inspired drink with and Reposado Tequila, espresso, Kahlua, Frangelico. It's served with a salted caramel gelato, cinnamon, star anise on top!