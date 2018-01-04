Report Plowing Problems as Beastly Winter Storm Buries Tri-State in Snow
NYC officials say New Yorkers shouldn't expect to see much blacktop for days
Published 4 hours ago
A monster winter storm wrought havoc on the tri-state Thursday, dumping more than a foot of snow in spots amid dangerous wind gusts that toppled trees and power lines across the region.
If you want to see when your neighborhood was last plowed or want to report plowing problems, contact PlowNYC or message us and let us know.
