Report Plowing Problems as Beastly Winter Storm Buries Tri-State in Snow - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
20180104_snowstorm_SOCIAL
Snow Buries Tri-State
13+ Inches, Wind Gusts Top 60 MPH in NY
OLY-NY

Report Plowing Problems as Beastly Winter Storm Buries Tri-State in Snow

NYC officials say New Yorkers shouldn't expect to see much blacktop for days

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    As snow came down in New York City Thursday morning Katherine Creag was in downtown Brooklyn speaking with commuters, and even doing a favor for a fellow New Yorker who was braving the elements. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    A monster winter storm wrought havoc on the tri-state Thursday, dumping more than a foot of snow in spots amid dangerous wind gusts that toppled trees and power lines across the region. 

    If you want to see when your neighborhood was last plowed or want to report plowing problems, contact PlowNYC or message us and let us know.

