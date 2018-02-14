NYC Woman in Wheelchair Slashed in Face in Apparent Unprovoked Sneak Attack: Cops - NBC New York
NYC Woman in Wheelchair Slashed in Face in Apparent Unprovoked Sneak Attack: Cops

The woman told authorities she was hanging out in the area when the man suddenly sliced her with no warning or words exchanged

By Tracie Strahan

Published 6 hours ago

    Woman in Wheelchair Slashed in Unprovoked Sneak Attack

    A woman in a wheelchair was slashed in her face in the Bronx in an apparent unprovoked attack. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

    A woman in a wheelchair was slashed in her face in the Bronx late Tuesday in an apparent unprovoked attack, police say.

    The woman, who lives in the area, was cut on the left side of her face by a man who came up behind her in the area of East 148th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven around 10:30 p.m., according to officials.

    The woman told authorities she was hanging out in the area when the man, who she said she has never seen before, suddenly sliced her face with no warning or words exchanged. First responders took her out of her electronic wheelchair and took her to an area hospital to be treated.

    The victim told police she saw the man wearing a gray hoodie and a pink shirt. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. Police said they believe the suspect is in his 20s.

    No arrests have been made. 

