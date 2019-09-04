As the MTA has seen an uptick in found Airpods, they want people to know lost goods may not be gone forever. The Lost and Found at the 34th Street Station houses thousands of lost items, just file a claim to see if your missing goods were located and held. NBC 4 New York’s Andrew Siff reports.

Where To Turn If You Lose Something on MTA Transit

Bags full of smart phones, countless AirPods, and even stacks of bicycles, are sitting inside MTA's lost and found beneath the 34th Street subway station, waiting for its owners.

There are so many bags and rows of items that were found and turned in, the MTA's customer experience division is considering a Public Service Announcement to let people know they can file a claim online.

"I’ll be honest with you the majority of them don’t get returned," MTA Customer Experience Assistant Vice President Patricia Imbro tells News 4. One of the reasons being that many of the items are lost by tourists who have left town.

Don't go thinking you'll be able to walk in and claim any items that don't belong to you because MTA employees ask claimants to describe the lost item in details. However, certain items such as AirPods present an obstacle.

"The challenge with getting those back to people is that they all look the same," Imbro said.

Just in August, at least 15 AirPods were abandoned by riders on buses and subways, according to the MTA.

Daniel Marlowe, who lost his blue wallet full of cash on a Staten Island bus last weekend, said he quickly filed a lost & found claim and was able to pick up his belongings on Wednesday.

To Marlowe's surprise, his wallet still had cash inside.

"They are a lot of good people in the world. And if you do good things it comes back to you," he said.