Body-camera footage released Wednesday by Connecticut police show New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman getting stopped by cops at gunpoint in an apparent mix-up involving his own stolen vehicle and a separate report of an armed man at a doctor’s office.

The confrontation came after police responding to a report of a man with a gun who had been seen driving a white Jeep spotted Cashman’s vehicle — which incorrectly was still listed as stolen despite having been recovered by New York police days earlier.

Cashman was stopped at a Shell gas station in Darien when he was surrounded by police.

“Driver turn off your car and put your hands up! Put your hands out the window,” a Darien police officer is heard yelling on the video, which captures the cop with his gun pointed in Cashman’s direction.

The footage shows Cashman -- in a dark T-shirt, white shorts and flip-flops -- exiting his vehicle with his hands in the air. He subsequently makes his way, backwards, following command, toward the officers.

He explains that he reported the vehicle stolen earlier in the week and the NYPD recovered it and returned it to him.

Cashman is allowed to go back to his vehicle to retrieve his identification, at which point the officer tells him, “You look very familiar to me.”

“I’m the GM with the New York Yankees,” Cashman replies.

“Yeah, I know, I used to see you as Brook Street Bagels when I was an Eastchester cop,” the officer says, adding, “I apologize for the embarrassment.”

An apparent officer at the scene explained to Cashman that they were responding to an unrelated report of a man who brought a gun at a doctor's office and had reportedly left in a white, Jeep-like vehicle. Then they ran the plates on Cashman's Jeep and found that it had been reported stolen.

“What a day,” Cashman could be heard as he wiped his forehead while awaiting next to his vehicle and surrounded by police.

The Yankees' general manager said he reported the vehicle stolen earlier last week from nearby but the NYPD had recovered the vehicle in the Bronx and returned it to him.

It's not clear why his vehicle was not taken off the stolen list.

He was "fully cooperative with all commands and instructions given by the officers conducting the stop and the encounter was quickly, efficiently and properly deescalated," police said in a previous a statement.

“They executed a very tactful interception,” Cashman told the NY Post.

“They’re clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them…they were executing their duty.”

Officers escorted him to the Norwalk police station, where he was initially driving to in order to have his car processed for evidence because he found items inside that he believed belonged to whomever stole his car.

Police said they later found the patient who had brought a gun to the doctor's office. He had a valid license and wasn't aware he had caused any alarm.