A New Jersey man was taken into custody after he tried to walk into St. Patrick's Cathedral with two gasoline cans, two bottles of lighter fluid and two lighters, police said. Michael George reports.

What to Know Man arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly tried to walk into St. Patrick's Cathedral, with gasoline cans, lighter fluid and lighters

The man was subsequently identified by law enforcement sources as 37-year-old Marc Lamparello, a New Jersey resident

According to law enforcement sources, he was arrested Tuesday after he refused to leave the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark

The man taken into custody Wednesday night after allegedly trying to walk into St. Patrick's Cathedral, in the heart of New York City, with two gasoline cans and lighter fluid was arrested days earlier at a New Jersey church, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Sources say 37-year-old Marc Lamparello had a confrontation with police Monday after he refused to leave the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. When an officer told him it was closed, Lamparello said, "If you want me to leave tonight, you're gonna have to handcuff me and arrest me tonight and take me to jail," law enforcement sources tell News 4. He still didn't leave.

Other officers arrived, at which point Lamparello threw himself onto a pew and yelled, "No!" then scuffled with police who tried to apprehend him, sources say. Eventually he was handcuffed and taken out of the church, facing charges of defiant trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest.

The St. Patrick's incident came two days later. On Thursday, the NYPD said Lamparello had been charged with attempted arson, reckless endangerment, and trespassing. According to NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller, Lamparello parked a minivan on Fifth Avenue around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday and walked around the area.

After walking around, Lamparello returned to the minivan, and pulled out two 2-gallon cans of gasoline, a plastic bag with two bottles of lighter fluid inside, and two extended lighters, Miller said.

Lamparello tried to walk into the cathedral with the items, but a security guard stopped him, according to Miller.

Some gasoline spilled out onto the floor of the cathedral as Lamparello was leaving, Miller said.

The guard notified two counterterrorism officers posted outside the cathedral about the incident as Lamparello allegedly tried to walk away.

Heightened security at St. Patrick's is normal, but the NYPD has ramped up its efforts at the cathedral since the fire that tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, Miller noted.

When the guards caught up to the New Jersey resident and started questioning him, he gave them "inconsistent and evasive" answers as to why he'd been carrying the gas cans and other items.

Police initially said Lamparello may have been emotionally disturbed. Miller said he is "known to police."

Attorney information for Lamparello was not immediately clear.

Lamparello appears to be a part-time, online instructor at a New York City college.

In a statement, Lehman College spokesperson, Sarah Ramsey said the institution is aware of the arrest arrest and is taking action to terminate his employment.

“We are aware that an individual was arrested last night after an incident at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The individual was hired at Lehman College during this academic year, and was a part-time, online instructor this semester. We are taking the appropriate steps to terminate the individual’s employment with the college,” she said.