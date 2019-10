Miss out on the TCS New York City Marathon this year? You can still get in all 26.2 miles of the fun - and earn an entry for next year's race - by competing in a virtual marathon. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019)

Runners at this year's annual TCS New York City Marathon will run through all five boroughs on Sunday. More than 50,000 runners take to the streets, meaning New Yorkers may have a few obstacles getting around.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets (sorted by borough) will be closed Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the discretion of NYPD.

Staten Island

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Brooklyn Route



Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

7th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue (Southbound)

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

Queens Route

Pulaski Bridge (Southbound)

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (Eastbound)

Manhattan Route

Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp Eastbound)

East 59th Street between Queensboro Bridge and 1st Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

Madison Avenue Bridge

Bronx Route

Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan Route (Continued)

5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street

124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive (Central Park Southbound)

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South

59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive

96th Street Approach to West Drive

67th Street Approach to West Drive

