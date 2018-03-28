 What New Yorkers Can Expect to See at Smorgasburg This Year - NBC New York
What New Yorkers Can Expect to See at Smorgasburg This Year

By Ashley Serianni

23 minutes ago

Now that Spring has arrived, New Yorker's have a lot to look forward to, including rooftop bars, spending time at the parks, and the return of Smorgasburg, the beloved weekend food market.

Smorgasburg will reopen for its eighth season on March 31 in its Williamsburg location, and April 1 in Prospect Park.

There will be more than 100 vendors offering an array of food this year, but here are some of the new contenders that you can expect to see.
