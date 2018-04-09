 These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State - NBC New York
These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

The State Department simplified its travel warnings and alerts earlier this year making it easier for travelers to understand the level of risks associated with traveling to certain countries.

The new system ranks countries on a scale from 1 to 4. A country that is ranked No. 1 tells travelers to take normal precautions. If a country is ranked No. 2 it means travelers should use increased caution. No. 3 urges travelers to reconsider taking a trip, while No. 4 recommends against traveling to that particular country.


Here is the list of the countries the U.S. State Department ranks as being a level No. 3 or No. 4.


For the full travel advisory ranking of countries and why they are on the list, visit the State Department’s website.

