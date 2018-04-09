The new system ranks countries on a scale from 1 to 4. A country that is ranked No. 1 tells travelers to take normal precautions. If a country is ranked No. 2 it means travelers should use increased caution. No. 3 urges travelers to reconsider taking a trip, while No. 4 recommends against traveling to that particular country.
Here is the list of the countries the U.S. State Department ranks as being a level No. 3 or No. 4.
For the full travel advisory ranking of countries and why they are on the list, visit the State Department’s website.