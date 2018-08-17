What to Know A whale flipped a boat in the waters off Long Branch in New Jersey, tossing two fishermen into the water, state police say

Other boaters moved in and rescued the men from the water

Nobody was hurt, officials said

Whale one, New Jersey fishermen zero.

A whale capsized their boat in the waters off Long Branch on Thursday, officials said.





The fishermen were about 50 yards off the beach when the mammal flipped their boat, tossing both of them into the water. Other boaters moved in and rescued the men.

Video posted on YouTube shows the rescue unfold and a picture shared by New Jersey State Police shows the flipped boat floating in the water.

Neither of the fishermen were hurt.

"Charges against the whale are pending its apprehension," New Jersey State Police joked in a Facebook post.

