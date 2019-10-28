Wet Week in Store for Tri-State; Showers Could Ruin Halloween for Trick-or-Treaters - NBC New York
Wet Week in Store for Tri-State; Showers Could Ruin Halloween for Trick-or-Treaters

On Sunday, the daylight saving time goes into effect

Published Oct 28, 2019 at 2:20 AM

    (Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Monday is expected to be sunny and pleasant but we will see gloomy, drizzly weather again Tuesday

    • Showers on Tuesday and Wednesday may be light and spotty but more rain will be present on Halloween into Friday

    • On Sunday, the daylight saving time goes into effect

    It's going to be a wet week in the tri-state starting Tuesday, Storm Team 4 says, and showers could ruin Halloween for many trick-or-treaters.

    While Monday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, clouds are moving back in the region Tuesday, bringing in gloomy, drizzly weather throughout the rest of the work week. 

    Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

    Showers on Tuesday and Wednesday may be light and spotty but more rain will be present on Halloween into Friday, according to Storm Team 4.

    Temperatures are still higher than normal in the low to mid 60s range throughout the week.

    The sun will return by the weekend with a drop in temperature to the low 50s. On Sunday, the daylight saving time goes into effect.

    Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources below.

