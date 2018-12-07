What to Know Five people, including four suspects no older than 15, were involved in a stolen car chase and crash in Connecticut early Friday

Five people, four of them no older than 15, were arrested in connection with a stolen car chase and crash in Connecticut early Friday, authorities say.

Police in Westport say they got a call about a suspicious vehicle on Braldey Street shortly before 1 a.m. The caller said the black Audi was driving slowly with its headlights off and people kept getting in and out. Officers responded and set up a perimeter.

They then noticed a black Audi moving north toward Hillspoint Road with at least four people inside. Another cop started to follow the car, which by then had been determined to be stolen out of Easton.

Cops tried to stop the Audi but it sped off, engaging cops in a pursuit onto Merritt Parkway. They came upon a construction zone and the Audi went into the closed right lane, then hit another vehicle and kept moving north, switching between the right and left lanes of traffic through the construction pattern, police say.

The lead cop in the chase was stuck behind traffic in the non-closed lane and lost sight of the Audi. The pursuit ended. Then cops learned the stolen Audi had crashed a few exits up. Officers from two local departments and Connecticut State Police responded and took all five people in the car into custody.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Andre Davis of Bridgeport. He was charged with a number of crimes, including risk of injury to a child, larceny, reckless endangerment and other offenses. He also was found to have an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and was charged for that as well. It wasn't clear what he was on probation for, nor was it clear if he had an attorney.

The others arrested included a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, the 14-year-old's brother and a 15-year-old boy. All four of them had prior run-ins with law enforcement, officials say.

"Unfortunately, the teens and young adults involved in these incidents never experience real consequences from the juvenile justice system," Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said in a statement. "Meanwhile, they’re putting residents, other drivers, our officers and in this instance, construction workers at risk."

No one was hurt.