What to Know A Catholic priest in Westchester has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor

Rev. Thomas Kreiser, a priest at a church in Bronxville, was removed from the parish after the Archdiocese received the allegation

The priest in 2011 pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 from his previous church in Rockland County

A Catholic priest who stole thousands of dollars from his previous parish to fuel a gambling addiction has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Rev. Thomas Kreiser, a priest at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville, was removed from the parish after the Archdiocese of New York received “an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a minor,” a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said.

Keiser “will not be able to serve as a priest or to publicly present himself as a priest until the matter is resolved,” the spokesperson added.

The priest arrived at St. Joseph’s Church three months ago, despite parishioners’ concerns about his past legal troubles.

Keiser in 2011 pleaded guilty to stealing around $25,000 from St. Gregory Barbarigo Church in Rockland County and was sentenced to five years' probation.

The Archdiocese’s spokesperson said the allegation of inappropriate behavior “has been shared with the Westchester DA, and the parish and the archdiocese are cooperating with that investigation.”

A spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed that the allegation was referred to the office, but said the office “[couldn’t] comment on an investigation.”