A 52-year-old man died Thursday after he had a medical incident while driving on the westbound lanes of Long Island Expressway in Queens.

All westbound lanes on highway were shut down near Exit 17 during busy rush hour traffic following the multi-vehicle accident where the man's vehicle was overturned. At least four other people were transported to Elmhurst Hospital, according to FDNY.

Two eastbound lanes were also blocked.

News4 chopper footage shows investigators on the scene and traffic back up for miles.

No other information was immediately available.