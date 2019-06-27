At Least 1 Dead Following Accident on Long Island Express in Queens, Shutting Down All Westbound Lanes - NBC New York
At Least 1 Dead Following Accident on Long Island Express in Queens, Shutting Down All Westbound Lanes

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    52-Year-Old Killed in Crash on Long Island Expressway

    A 52-year-old man died Thursday after he had a medical incident while driving on the westbound lanes of Long Island Expressway in Queens.

    What to Know

    • A 52-year-old man died after officials say he had a medical incident while driving on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Thursday

    • All westbound lanes on highway were shut down near Exit 17 during busy rush hour traffic following the accident

    • Four vehicles were involved and four other people were transported to the hospital, according to FDNY

    All westbound lanes on highway were shut down near Exit 17 during busy rush hour traffic following the multi-vehicle accident where the man's vehicle was overturned. At least four other people were transported to Elmhurst Hospital, according to FDNY.

    Two eastbound lanes were also blocked.

    News4 chopper footage shows investigators on the scene and traffic back up for miles.

    No other information was immediately available.

