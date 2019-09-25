71-Year-Old Man Apparently Falls to His Death on West Village Fire Escape, Sources Say - NBC New York
71-Year-Old Man Apparently Falls to His Death on West Village Fire Escape, Sources Say

Published 2 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 71-year-old man was found dead on a back fire escape of the West Village building where he lived Tuesday, authorities say

    • Victim has been identified as Gary English; a law enforcement source says at this point it appears he fell, though how he did isn't clear

    • The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm English's cause of death

    A 71-year-old man apparently fell to his death from a fire escape at a six-story building in the West Village, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4. 

    Gary English was discovered unconscious on a back fire escape at the Bleecker Street building where he lived shortly before noon Tuesday. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. A law enforcement source tells News 4 he had injuries to his head and neck that were consistent with a fall. It wasn't immediately clear how far he may have fallen, nor were there any additional details of the circumstances of the apparent fall. 

    No criminality is suspected. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm English's cause of death.  

