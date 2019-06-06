What to Know At least 20 cadets were involved in a major crash near West Point early Thursday, military police confirm

At least one cadet was airlifted with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in West Poin

At least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries; at least 4 others were taken to a hospital with back pain

A major emergency response is underway after a crash involving at least 20 cadets near the U.S. Military Academy in New York's Orange County early Thursday.

At least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which was reported on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road in West Point around 7:30 a.m. That cadet was described as non-responsive.

Another four to five were taken to a hospital with back pain but were expected to be OK, military police said.

West Point public affairs confirmed a vehicle crash and chaotic situation at Camp Natural Bridge, a cadet summer training site.

"There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow," the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

News 4 has reached out to State Police for additional information.