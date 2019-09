A West Point cadet was killed in a cliff diving accident in the Catskills, state police said Sunday.

The victim had been hanging onto a rock ledge at Fawn's Leap, a frequented cliff diving location in the town of Hunter in Green County, at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, New York State Police said.

Part of the rock broke from the ledge, causing him to fall, police said.

The victim's name was withheld for 24 hours, as per Department of Defense policy.