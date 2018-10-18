6 Vehicles Smushed Like Accordion in NJ Crash, Chopper Footage Shows - NBC New York
6 Vehicles Smushed Like Accordion in NJ Crash, Chopper Footage Shows

There was no immediate word on possible injuries

Published 3 hours ago

    At least six vehicles, including a box truck, some SUVs and sedans, were involved in a crash in New Jersey Thursday that left the rides smushed like a broken accordion near an intersection next to Route 280, Chopper 4 footage showed.

    There was no immediate word on injuries in the crash, which happened around 8:15 a.m. on the eastbound ramp to the highway near Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange.  

    Multiple firefighters and other emergency personnel converged on the scene as a flatbed truck pulled up to begin towing away the wreckage.

    A cause of the crash is under investigation. State Police are assisting. 

