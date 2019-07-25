Two people are dead in West Babylon, New Jersey, after a shooting on a dead end street. Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Suffolk County cops are renewing their call to help find whoever killed 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli and Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, in 2018

Both victims were shot to death while inside a parked vehicle on a dead-end street in West Babylon, authorities say

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS

Authorities are renewing their call for help finding whoever killed a young woman and man on Long Island, exactly a year to the day the two were found killed on a dead-end street.

Suffolk County cops responding to a call about a disturbance on Lakeway Drive in West Babylon late the night of July 25, 2018 found 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli, of West Islip, and 22-year-old Anthony St. Hilaire, of West Babylon, shot dead.

Both victims were killed while inside a car parked on the dead-end street.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police officers and investigators combing the area for clues, but no arrests have been made.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.