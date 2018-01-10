A Dutch dog with built-in earrings, a 'laid-back' French hound and a cat that's likely to give you a fright in the night were all on show at the American Kennel Club in New York City on Wednesday.

The club announced that it's now recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. The International Cat Association has also recognized the Lykoi cat, commonly known as the Werewolf cat thanks to its appearance.

They're the first breeds added to the roster since 2016.They're eligible for many dog shows this year but can't compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show until next year.

