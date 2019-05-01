These are America's favorite grocery stores, according to consumer experience company Market Force .

What to Know Wegmans has announced the opening date -- Oct. 27 -- for its new Brooklyn location, its very first store in New York City

Doors to the 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development of the Navy Yard will open at 7 a.m. on that day

In addition to all the food offerings, the store will include a second-floor mezzanine with a bar serving food and wine and beer and spirits

Are you sitting down? Wegmans has announced the opening date for its Brooklyn store, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City.

And they're hiring.

Wegmans Food Markets said Wednesday the doors of its New York City debut, a 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Wegmans Brooklyn will feature more than 60,000 products, including an extensive restaurant-quality prepared foods department, more than 4,000 organic products, fresh seafood delivered whole and cut to order daily, hundreds of produce items and 300 varieties of imported and domestic cheese.

The store will also include a second-floor mezzanine with a bar, serving food and wine, beer, and spirits.

Part-time openings range from positions in restaurant foods and sushi to bakery, produce, deli, cheese and more. Recruitment for 150 full-time employees started in January and is ongoing, Wegmans said.

In total, the store expects to hire 500 people, most of them locals. If you're interested, you can apply online at jobs.wegmans.com or call 347-652-2424 for more information.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 99-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. It recently earned top overall satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports members.