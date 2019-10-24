Wegmans has announced an official opening date for its Brooklyn store. Adam Kuperstein reports.

What to Know Wegmans' new Brooklyn location, its very first store in New York City, opens Sunday -- and you can bet the lines will be huge

Doors to the 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development of the Navy Yard will open at 7 a.m. Sunday

In addition to all the food offerings, the store includes a second-floor mezzanine with a bar serving food and wine and beer and spirits

Are you ready? Wegmans' sprawling store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City, opens Sunday.

And it's gonna be huge.

The doors of Wegmans' New York City debut, a 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development, opens at 7 a.m. -- and you can bet people will be waiting outside in line well before its grand opening.

Wegmans Brooklyn will feature more than 60,000 products, including an extensive restaurant-quality prepared foods department, more than 4,000 organic products, fresh seafood delivered whole and cut to order daily, hundreds of produce items and 300 varieties of imported and domestic cheese.

The store will also include a second-floor mezzanine with a bar, serving food and wine, beer, and spirits.

News 4 cameras captured store workers busily stocking up the aisles (oh, that cheese!) early Thursday ahead of the debut. The opening date was first announced in May.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 99-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. It recently earned top overall satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports members.