Wegmans' 1st NYC Store Officially Opens in Brooklyn

Are you ready? Wegmans' sprawling store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City, opens Sunday. Jen Maxfield reports.

Wegmans First NYC Location Set to Open This Weekend

What to Know Wegmans' new Brooklyn location, its very first store in New York City, opened on Sunday

Doors to the 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development of the Navy Yard opened at 7 a.m.

In addition to all the food offerings, the store includes a second-floor mezzanine with a bar serving food and wine and beer and spirits

Wegmans' sprawling store in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the nationally beloved grocer's first location in New York City, has officially opened to the public.

The doors of Wegmans' New York City debut, a 74,000 square-foot store on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development, opened at 7 a.m. Sunday.

News 4 cameras captured shoppers who braved the morning's rainy weather filling their carts with groceries as soon as the store opened.

Wegmans Brooklyn features more than 60,000 products, including an extensive restaurant-quality prepared foods department, more than 4,000 organic products, fresh seafood delivered whole and cut to order daily, hundreds of produce items and 300 varieties of imported and domestic cheese.

Wegmans Prepares to Open in NYC

Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

The store also includes a second-floor mezzanine with a bar, serving food and wine, beer, and spirits. The opening date was first announced in May.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 99-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. It recently earned top overall satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports members.