What to Know Showers, sometimes heavy, will punish the tri-state overnight, but by the time Wednesday's morning commute rolls around it could be dry

The day will be hot as a warm front pushes in, but a cold front moves in later in the day that will set the stage for a long stretch of sun

The weekend will be dry both days for once, with Sunday being the warmer of the two days with higher humidity, Storm Team 4 says

Rain, often heavy at times, is pushing through the tri-state, but by the time Wednesday’s morning commute arrives it may be out of the region, setting the stage for a long stretch of sunny skies and even a dry weekend.

A warm front will arrive first that will bring downpours overnight, but by 6 a.m. Wednesday the showers will be more to the north and west of New York City, Storm Team 4 says. The rain will be heavy at times and Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset and Warren counties in NJ are all under a flood advisory. Click here for all weather alerts.

Wednesday is expected to be hot during the day ahead of the cold front. By the afternoon the cold front will push into the area and could trigger a few more showers, however, they will be much more scattered, Storm Team 4 said.

On the other side of the front comes a long stretch of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. The weekend looks to be dry with Sunday being the warmer and the muggier day of the two.

The workweek begins steamy again on Monday with the possibility of another mini heat wave with temperatures projected to be in the low 90s until at least Wednesday, meteorologists said.

The tri-state has been waiting for a stretch of more summer-like weather after the region saw a wild pattern of menacing weather the last few weeks. Everything from catastrophic flooding in New Jersey that sparked state of emergencies in several Garden State communities to a rare tornado that touched down in Queens, ripping apart trees and knocking out power in College Point.

