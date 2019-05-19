Wedding Bus Hit By Car That Ran Stop Sign on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Wedding Bus Hit By Car That Ran Stop Sign on Long Island: Police

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A car blew through a stop sign and struck a trolley bus carrying people to a wedding on Long Island on Sunday afternoon, sending five of them to the hospital, police said. 

    The injured passengers suffered minor injuries, Suffolk County police said. 

    The driver of an Alfa Romeo ran a stop sign on Harwood Avenue in East Islip at about 2 p.m., police said. Then it collided with the trolley bus carrying 11 people that were heading to a wedding. 

    The car then hit a utility pole, causing wires to fall, police said. 

    The driver of the Alfa Romeo suffered minor injuries and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, police said. 

    She was issued a summons for running the stop sign, police said. 

