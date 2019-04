Jay-Z took the stage on Friday night to re-open the iconic East Village music venue Webster Hall after it was closed for renovations. (Credit: Nicole Pereira)

The iconic music venue Webster Hall reopened this weekend after it was shuttered for two years of renovations.

Jay-Z headlined the first concert Friday night at the East Village nightclub, officials from the venue said. It was his first time performing at Webster.

Webster Hall first opened as a music performance space in 1886. It was bought by BSE Global and The Bowery Presents in February 2017.