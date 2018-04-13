What to Know Above-average temps in the high 70s are expected for the tri-state area Friday and Saturday, then the mercury plunges back into the 40s

Storm Team 4 says wet weather is expected to follow, with showers possible Sunday and thunderstorms possible Monday

Next week starts in the 60s, then drops to the 40s, then goes back up to the 50s as this wild weather ride continues

Hope you like rollercoasters.

After six weeks of crazy weather that included four nor'easters, freezing temperatures and the biggest April snowstorm in nearly four decades, the tri-state is in for another wild ride this weekend. At least this one starts out warm.

Storm Team 4 says temps Friday are expected to be far warmer than average, with a high of 79 degrees predicted for the city (that would shatter the previous Central Park record for this date set in 1977).



Nearly the same -- 75 degrees -- is expected for Saturday, which will be an absolutely sublime sunny day and a welcome respite for tri-state residents who have been desperate to lose their winter jackets nearly a full month into spring.

But it won't last. Temperatures will plunge a jarring 25 to 30 degrees between Saturday and Sunday, leaving the tri-state with a 48-degree jolt to close the weekend, according to Storm Team 4. Wet weather moves in on that, with possible showers Sunday giving way to the potential for thunderstorms Monday.

Temps will creep back up into the low 60s Monday, then plunge back into the 40s Tuesday before bouncing up to the 50s, where they'll at least stay consistent through the rest of next workweek, Storm Team 4 says.

