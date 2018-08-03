What to Know Cars were squished by trees, a man was helped by paramedics after a limb fell on him and power outages were reported in Queens Thursday

The fast-moving storms whipped through College Point and even sparked rare tornado warnings in the borough, the Bronx and Nassau County

A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers seeking shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

The National Weather Service is expected to send crews to assess storm damage in parts of Queens Friday, hours after a sudden tornado warning sent people running for cover as wild storms tore across the tri-state area.

The pop-up storms sparked rare tornado warnings for Queens and the Bronx, as well as Nassau County on Long Island.



Fast-Moving Storms Whip Through College Point, Queens

Trees were toppled, a man was hit by a falling limb and even customers were in the dark.

In College Point, where National Weather Service members were expected to target their assessment, video showed a huge tree crushed a woman’s car. Another video showed a man getting help from paramedics after a large tree limb fell on him. Con Edison reported early Friday that the neighborhood had around 60 customers in the dark.

Storms battered New Jersey as well. One forced a stampede of concertgoers to seek shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium. The concert resumed after nearly an hour; Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around.

Storm Forces Fans at Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert to Seek Cover

Concertgoers at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were ordered to seek shelter amid an approaching thunderstorm.

“Thank y'all for riding. It's like 1 something in the morning," she said. "God bless you. We appreciate you. We love you."

Beyonce and Jay-Z will perform again on Friday, when even more severe storms are expected, especially north and west of the New York City.



Like Thursday, the storms are expected to fire up later in the day, Storm Team 4 says. Those storms will keep much of the region soggy and unsettled through the evening, but should lessen a bit after midnight. Conditions stay ugly through Saturday, with yet another round of showers and storms moving in early. Periods of heavy rain associated with thunderstorms are expected to soak parts of the region Saturday morning through the early afternoon, possibly causing localized flooding in spots. Most of the wet weather tapers off by day's end.

The sun returns for Sunday -- along with more heat. Storm Team 4 says it could be the first of several days in the 90s.

