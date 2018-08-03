What to Know More severe weather pummeled the tri-state region Friday afternoon, less than a day after a tornado touched down in Queens

Conditions are expected to stay ugly through Saturday as yet another round of showers and storms pushes through the region

Thursday's weather forced a stampede of people to seek shelter during Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II concert at MetLife Stadium

More wild weather is on the way Friday, lashing a wide swath of the region with torrential rain and damaging winds a day after a tornado ripped through a Queens neighborhood.



Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties in New York and New Jersey, and about a dozen counties across the region, including the five boroughs, are under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning.

Check severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here. Friday's severe weather has already hampered travel throughout the region as downed trees suspended the Metro-North's Hudson line from Peekskill to Cold Spring about 4:45 p.m.; other rail lines appeared to be operating normally, though NJ Transit had dozens of trains canceled for a bevy of issues.

Air travel was brought to a virtual halt as well. Airline tracking service FlightAware was reporting hundreds of delays and cancelations out of Newark, LaGuardia and JFK international airports just before 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued rare tornado warnings late Thursday for the Queens, the Bronx and Nassau County as severe storms rolled through.

On Friday, NWS confirmed a weak EF0 twister -- the weakest possible classification for a tornado -- touched down near St. Fidelis Catholic Church in College Point, weaving a path of destruction about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

At least 50 trees were taken down. The breadth of the damage was evident: One video showed a tree crush a woman’s car. Another showed a man get help from paramedics after a large tree limb fell on him. Streets appeared to more green than black, as scores of fallen leaves, trees and other debris obscured the pavement. It was the seventh tornado to hit the city since 2010.

Storms battered New Jersey as well. One forced a stampede of concertgoers to seek shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium. The concert resumed after nearly an hour; Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around.

“Thank y'all for riding. It's like 1 something in the morning," she said. "God bless you. We appreciate you. We love you."

Beyonce and Jay-Z were scheduled to perform again on Friday, and conditions are expected to remain soggy and unsettled through the evening.

Conditions stay ugly through Saturday, with yet another round of showers and storms moving in early. Periods of heavy rain associated with thunderstorms are expected to soak parts of the region Saturday morning through the early afternoon, possibly causing localized flooding in spots. Most of the wet weather tapers off by day's end.

The sun returns for Sunday -- along with more heat. Storm Team 4 says it could be the first of several days in the 90s.

