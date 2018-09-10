What to Know Both commutes for Monday could be rough because of heavy rain and even a few afternoon thunderstorms moving into the tri-state

Storm Team 4 says a flood watch is in effect for much of western NJ as well as the Catskills and the Poconos in New York

The region starts to dry out by the end of the week, with the weekend being brighter; the area won't see any major impacts from Florence

After a Sunday full of light rain, heavier showers are moving into the tri-state and will be here in time to pose problems for Monday's morning commute.

Areas north and west of New York City have the greatest risk for the downpours, but Storm Team 4 says the Big Apple and the nearby suburbs could see still see some heavier rainfalls. A flood watch is in effect until Monday for much of western New Jersey and for the Catskills and the Poconos in New York. Click here for all weather-related alerts.

A brief break in the rain will happen around noon, but steady rain and even some thunderstorms start back up for the evening commute, forecasters said.

More unsettled weather is in store for Tuesday, with no real relief in site until at least Tuesday night, meteorologists said. More isolated thunderstorms could develop Wednesday before it drys up toward the end of the workweek.

The weekend looks to be brighter, and Storm Team 4 says the tri-state won't see any major impacts, such as heavy rain or damaging winds, from Hurricane Florence, which is strengthening again.

Forecasters said Florence could make a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week.

