Soggy Friday Morning Commute, Possible Flooding at Night

What to Know Friday's a.m. commute will be wet, before stopping at points during the day before another round of showers move in late, Storm Team 4 says

Although November got off to a May feel, things will take a turn for the worse and fast.

Storm Team 4 says Friday’s morning commute will be a soggy one, with isolated downpours in spots that could lead to severe weather and minor flooding.

The entire day isn’t expected to be an entire wash out, however, and the rain may break in the middle of the day. Temperatures, meanwhile, will stay mild with highs in the city reaching the upper 60s and even suburbs to the north and west will stay in the 50s.

Another, more powerful, threat for rain comes in the evening to night time, forecasters said. As a cold front approaches, even more downpours are expected, especially along the coast.

Some flash flooding is possible as heavy downpours soak the tri-state. Click here for all severe weather alerts for your neighborhood.

Saturday starts off gusty and wet, but it dries out in the afternoon, setting the stage for pleasantly cool and sunny Sunday for the New York City marathon, according to Storm Team 4.

More showers are expected to start the new workweek on Monday.