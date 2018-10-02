Some Severe Storms May Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail Tuesday Evening - NBC New York
Some Severe Storms May Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail Tuesday Evening

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 2

    Storm Team 4 meteorologist Janice Huff has your forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 2. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

    October has gotten off to a hotter-than-average start, and Tuesday won’t be much different, but Storm Team 4 says some powerful storms could start to fire up during the evening commute.

    Tuesday morning starts off steamy and sticky, with lots of clouds, but any time after 3 p.m. severe storms packing the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and lightning, will begin to pop up especially to the north and west of NYC.

    The cold front will continue to move through the tri-state during the evening, bringing the storms closer to the Big Apple around dinner time or little later, forecasters said.

    The severe weather will be short-lived, and by midnight conditions will have calmed down. The heat, however, is here to stay for a few more days. The sunshine will make a comeback on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 80s by Thursday.

    A brief cool down will come Saturday with temps in the 60s, before shooting back up into the upper 70s by Sunday and staying that way through the middle of next week.

