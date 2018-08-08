What to Know After storms wreaked havoc across the tri-state Tuesday, forecasters are warning of a cold front that could trigger even more on Wednesday

Three people were struck by lightning in Queens and a huge tree toppled over and landed on a car in Flatlands, Brooklyn

Thursday and Friday should stay dry, but the threat for more wet and severe weather pops up again over the weekend

More punishing storms are expected Wednesday less than 24 hours after wild weather ripped through the tri-state on Tuesday, injuring three people in Queens as they were struck by lightning and just days after a rare tornado touched down in the borough.

Although Wednesday's morning commute will be dry, meteorologists are warning of a cold front that will slide through the region during the afternoon, which could trigger nasty storms that could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours. Early sunshine will only be the fuel to the fire for the scattered storms. Check the latest weather alerts here.

It stays hot and humid Wednesday, Storm Team 4 says, with highs peaking around 90 degrees. It's expected to be the fourth and final day of the heat wave plaguing the tri-state since Sunday. Find a cooling center here.

Lightning strikes as captured across New York City Tuesday evening, including Queens; Coney Island, Brooklyn; and Soundview, Bronx, as well as flash flooding on 63rd Drive in Rego Park in Queens.

Tuesday's storms wreaked havoc across the region and more of the same could create even more chaos on Wednesday.

Three people were struck by lightning when thunderstorms roared through the tri-state, two of them while playing soccer at a Queens park.

Three people were struck by lightning in Queens, two of them while playing soccer at a park, police say. The third was struck near Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street in South Jamaica. One man is in critical condition, while the other two men are expected to survive.

A massive tree toppled in Brooklyn and fell onto a car in Flatlands amid wild storms that ripped through New York.

Meanwhile, a large tree was reported knocked down onto cars in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn, and flash flooding was seen in other parts of the city.

Despite a few lingering showers overnight, Thursday will bring brighter skies and slight relief from the extreme and dangerous heat as highs dip back into the mid to upper 80s. Friday appears to also stay dry before more storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday.



News 4 cameras captured a stunning number of lightning strikes in less than 30 seconds in Hicksville, Long Island, during the storm Tuesday evening.

The threat for severe weather follows rare conditions last week that led to a tornado in Queens.



In the meantime, heat advisories and air quality alerts remain in effect for much of the region. City officials offered some tips to beat the heat:

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Those on fluid-restricted diets or taking diuretics should first consult their physician.

Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower.

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.

Never leave your children or pets in the car.

