Tornado warnings were issued in Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester counties in NY as well as Sussex and Morris counties in NJ

The unseasonable heat for October will linger around until the middle to end of next week, with temps soaring into the 70s and even low 80s

The National Weather Service is scheduled to survey storm damage in parts of the tri-state for possible tornado evidence a day after powerful storms crippled the region, triggering severe weather alerts and tornado warnings and watches.

The findings for Rockland and Westchester counties in New York as well as Fairfield County in Connecticut will be released by Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Storm reports indicate trees down in Stony Point in Rockland County and Mount Kisco in Westchester, flooding in Wanaque in Passaic County and even reports of a garage flooding in Bergen County.

On Long Island, in Ronkonkoma several trees were down on the ground, cars and even power lines, throwing debris all over the place and knocking out power for some.

About 12 miles away in Yaphank, officials are looking into whether a lightning strike caused a house fire there, with flames shooting through the roof.

Powerful storms hit the tri-state, bringing damaging winds, hail, downpours and lightning as tornado warnings and watches popped up into the night. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

In Connecticut, trees were reported down on the Merritt Parkway in New Canaan and part of Route 15 was also shut down for downed tress in both directions.

Tornado warnings were issued in Dutchess, Rockland and Westchester counties in New York and in Sussex and Morris counties in NJ, with severe thunderstorm warnings in Ulster County. Tornado watches were issued for Sullivan County in New Jersey, and Pike County, Pennsylvania. Check the latest weather alerts here.

By midnight, the rain had pushed out of the five boroughs, and then around 2 it was completely out of the tri-state, including eastern Long Island.

The heat, however, is here to stay for a few more days. The sunshine will make a comeback on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s, shooting back into the low 80s on Thursday.

A brief cool down will come Friday and Saturday with temps in the 60s, but then the mercury is expected to soar back into the upper 70s and low 80s and stay that way through the end of next week.

