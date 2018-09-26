What to Know A warm front triggered showers and storms throughout the day Tuesday, but now a cold front will bring even more wild weather on Wednesday

The morning will begin cloudy with some early peeks of sunshine, but by the afternoon to early evening storms will begin to fire up

It gets cooler and brighter on Thursday and the first full weekend of fall looks to be sunny and mild

More severe storms and relentless rain is heading toward the tri-state as a cold front approaches the region on Wednesday, a day after a warm front brought intense showers that triggered flash floods all around the area.

After a rain-filled Tuesday, the skies started to settle down late heading into the overnight, but Storm Team 4 says a few peeks of early sunshine on Wednesday will heat things up, setting the stage for the approaching front to fire up storms, some may be severe, beginning around 4 p.m. to the north and west. Stay on top of the latest conditions using our interactive radar.

The front will continue to move south and west, sparking more storms closer to the city around 9 p.m before finally pushing away from the tri-state in the early hours of Thursday, forecasters said.

The storms could be severe enough to bring damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours, adding even more hurt to an already-flooded tri-state.

It's expected to cool down to about 70 degrees on Thursday under partly sunny skies before a bright and mild weekend, meteorologists said.

Steady rain soaked the region Tuesday, racking up more than five inches of water in spots and prompting flash flood warnings during the all-day washout.

Parts of the Garden State were under flash flood warnings as torrential rain poured down. In Bayonne, the city's emergency management agency warned of numerous road closures because of flooding and urged people to stay home. Newark experienced a similar deluge, with authorities having to shut down all lanes on U.S. 1 & 9 approaching the Pulaski Skyway, which one Uber rider described as totally "under water." More than 100 workers had to be rescued via bulldozer from a flooded factory in Fairview. Elsewhere, multiple rescues were underway as drivers found themselves stranded in rapidly rising floodwaters. Check the latest alerts in your neighborhood.

And, in New York City, it rained in subway stations across Manhattan and storms took down a tree and toppled it on top of cars on the Upper East Side. Elsewhere, in Fairfield County, Connecticut, more rescues were made as flash flooding plagued parts of the Constitution State.

