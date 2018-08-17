What to Know Friday will start off hot and humid before showers and storms, some that could cause flooding in vulnerable areas, Storm Team 4 says

Although rain may linger into the start of the weekend, dryer air starts to move in Saturday afternoon, but a shower can't be ruled out

Sunday looks to be the drier day of the weekend and it will be much cooler, but there's still a chance for a few rain drops

Thought the wet weather was over? Think again.

Storm Team 4 says after a steamy and muggy day on Friday, strong storms, especially in the Catskills, Poconos, and Hudson Valley, will begin to pop up that could cause flooding on vulnerable streets and streams.

Friday starts off quiet, meteorologists say, but the humidity will continue during the day. Air quality alerts and heat advisories have been issued for much of the tri-state. Click here for all weather-related alerts.

Spotty showers and storms will begin to develop in the afternoon and evening and will continue through the night into Saturday morning.

Although a few showers may linger into the start of the weekend, dryer air starts to move in again Saturday afternoon, forecasters said. However, an isolated afternoon storm can't be ruled out.

Sunday looks to be the drier day of the weekend and it will be much more comfortable as cooler air settles in. Again, however, there is a slight chance for a few drops of rain.

The threat for more rain and storms following a punishing and menacing weather pattern in the tri-state area in the last couple of weeks.

First came a rare tornado that touched down in Queens, ripping apart trees and knocking out power in College Point.

Then followed catastrophic flooding in New Jersey that sparked state of emergencies in several Garden State communities and then came a stifling heat wave that has been keeping the area sweating it out the last three days.

The workweek begins cooler than usual, but it will be mostly cloudy until at least Tuesday, Storm Team 4 said.

