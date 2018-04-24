What to Know Tri-state commuters should expect a soggy, messy morning rush for Wednesday as another storm system moves through

Showers may begin shortly before midnight, then intensify overnight; winds will maintain their strength and keep nighttime temps fairly low

No significant flooding is expected with the storm, but there could be ponding in low-lying areas; conditions improve Tuesday

The glorious stretch of weather that has rescued tri-state residents from a seemingly endless winter featuring "foureasters" and April snow is about to hit a speedbump.

Storm Team 4 says showers associated with a looming storm system will begin to move in just before midnight and intensify overnight, lashing the region with wind-swept rains expected to be at their worst during the morning rush on Wednesday.

Lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to keep conditions soggy and unsettled through the day Wednesday, with high temps not likely to break out of the 50s. Track the storm and get weather alerts right here.

Storm Team 4 says three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain should be expected for a wide swath of the region, with locally higher amounts possible. No significant flooding is expected with the storm, a relief for those who dealt with subway station waterfalls and submerged roads as flash floods struck the tri-state last week.

Man Battles Waterfall to Get Out of NYC Subway Station

Crazy video taken at the 145th Street/Broadway subway station shows a man battling upstream to get out of the underground as water gushes down the station stairs. MTA staff told NBC 4 the City sewer drain was blocked, backing up to the point water flowed around the corner, on to the sidewalk and into the uptown station entrance. The video was taken after torrential rains hammered New York City Monday morning. Full story and forecast details here. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

Conditions improve slightly Thursday, with highs bumping back up into the mid 60s as storm clouds move away.

Possible afternoon showers return to the forecast Friday, but the latter half of the weekend looks promising.

In Photos: Dramatic Floods as Huge Storm Punishes Tri-State