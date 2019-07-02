Scattered Thunderstorms May Fire Up Later Tuesday; Good News for Fourth of July - NBC New York
Scattered Thunderstorms May Fire Up Later Tuesday; Good News for Fourth of July

Published 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Scattered showers and thunderstorms could fire up Tuesday afternoon; some severe cells could develop, bringing strong winds and rain

    • Any storm activity is expected to move out by midnight, Storm Team 4 says; expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for much of the week

    • Right now, the Fourth of July looks to stay dry, hot and humid; conditions turn more unsettled to close out the work week

    Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for scattered thunderstorms and showers, including the risk of severe cells that could bring damaging winds, frequent lightning and torrential rain to part of the tri-state later Tuesday.

    Most of the day should be dry -- and sticky, with temperatures peaking in the mid-to-upper 80s as humidity rises. Storms are expected to fire up in the afternoon hours, ahead of a weak cold front, though any rain should move out by midnight.

    For the most part, high pressure should keep conditions relatively dry through the middle of the week, but an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out Wednesday afternoon. Expect dry, warm and humid weather for the Fourth of July, then conditions turn unsettled as we approach the weekend. 

    Track the rain with our interactive radar below. 

