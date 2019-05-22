What to Know Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for severe weather across parts of the tri-state late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for severe weather across the Northeast Thursday, a storm system threatening to bring destructive winds, damaging hail and torrential rain to parts of the tri-state area. Tornadoes are also possible.

At this point, central and western New Jersey look to be most at risk, with a lesser threat across the rest of the region, Storm Team 4 says. The best chance for strong storms would be between about 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday.

The day is expected to be pretty damp, with scattered showers moving in Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning, making for a dreary morning commute for some. Intermittent showers may pop up through the middle of the day, as the mercury climbs into the mid 70s, but steadier rain -- and the threat of some severe storm cells -- looms large for the evening rush.

There is some good news. Wednesday looks to be gorgeous all day long, with a high of 75 under mostly sunny skies, Storm Team 4 says.

And there's even better news: Memorial Day weekend, at least the first two days of it, is forecast to be absolutely beautiful. Saturday will be the best day, with temps around 70 and mostly sunny skies. The mercury soars near 90 degrees on Sunday, though there will be some clouds. Monday cools down into the high 70s, with a chance for some afternoon storms to cap off the holiday weekend.

