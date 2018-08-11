Flash Flood Warnings Issued for NYC, Parts of NJ

Flash flood warnings were issued for New York City, Westchester County and parts of northeastern New Jersey on Saturday morning as thunderstorms brought heavy rain across the tri-state.

A house was struck by lightning in Edison, New Jersey, and power was knocked out for thousands of people.

A flash flood warning included New York City, Westchester and Rockland counties in New York, southern Fairfield County in Connecticut, and Hudson County in New Jersey until 10:15 a.m.

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning issued for New York City until 9:15 a.m.

Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth were under a flash flood warning until 9:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The area includes Hudson, eastern Passaic County, Union, Bergen and Essex counties.

Another flash flood warning was issued for southeastern Somerset County and northeastern Middlesex County until 11:15 a.m. Up to 2 inches of rain was already recorded in these areas.

Drivers were warned not to drive through flooded roads.

The entire region is under a flash flood watch through Sunday morning.

A house in Edson was struck by lightning, setting it on fire, police said. The house on Sarah Court was hit by lightning around 7:30 a.m., police said. First responders found the roof on fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

The storms knocked out power to thousands of people. PSEG in New Jersey reported more than 7,000 customers were without power, mostly in Union, Mercer and Hudson counties.

JCP&L reported more than 1,000 customers without power in Somerset, Warren, Hunterdon and Sussex counties.